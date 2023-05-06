Vigil, funeral service announced for beloved Hawkins ISD student

Jaykob Dodd's funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, June 9, at the Gilmer Civic Center. Burial will follow at Enoch Cemetery.

HAWKINS, Texas — Hawkins ISD will hold a vigil to honor the life of a student who recently died in a crash.

Visitation for Dodd will take place Thursday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Saturday, June 3, Dodd was driving south on FM 14 about one mile north of Hawkins and another vehicle, which was driven by Sabino Santoy, 65, of Ore City, was going north on the same road.

Dodd's vehicle drifted across the center line and into the northbound lane and struck Sabino Santoy's vehicle head-on, DPS said.

Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene. Sabino and his passenger, Maria Santoy, 63, of Ore City, were taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

Dodd recently won a national gold medal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for his art piece titled "Mother Father Earth," Hawkins ISD announced in a Facebook post in March.

He is among 58 art and writing students in Texas and 2,000 in the entire country who received this award.

The Scholastic awards, founded in 1923, is the oldest and most prestigious art and writing contest in the country. Previous recipients of these awards include renowned artists and writers Ken Burns, Sylvia Plath, Andy Warhol and Amanda Gorman.

Dodd was set to receive his gold medal at Carnegie Hall in New York City during a ceremony Thursday, according to the award group's Facebook page.

In a statement, Allyson Barkan, a spokesperson for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program, said program officials are sending their deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of Dodd.

"His original work, which received a National Gold Medal in the Digital Art category, inspired us all and is currently hanging at Scholastic’s headquarters in New York City as part of the 2023 national art installation of the Scholastic Awards," Barkan said.

Barkan said Dodd's award will be acknowledged in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards' Yearbook publication, as well as the program for this Thursday’s award ceremony at Carnegie Hall.

His art will be on display at a museum in New York throughout June.