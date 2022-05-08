Emotional funeral service for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos

An emotional ceremony as a community gathered to remember a fallen hero. For the first time today, we heard from the wife of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

TYLER, Texas — Friends, family, and community members packed the pews inside Green Acres Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Inside the church was a sense of brotherhood, community, and overwhelming grief.

A slideshow of happier moments played on the screen as the family of Deputy Bustos entered the church.

Everyone in attendance stood to show their respect. Dr. Dan Lewis opened the ceremony with a prayer.

"Father would you bless his family today," Pastor Dan Lewis said.

Followed by an obituary read by Reverend Steve Lyles.

"He had a passion for helping others and advocated doing the right thing, no matter what. Lorenzo’s family will remember him for his bigger than life personality, sense of humor, deep family commitment, and continual love," Reverend Steve Lyles said.

It was his continual love that will be missed most by his family. His wife comforting their children before she gave an emotional eulogy. She promised her late husband their kids would be okay.