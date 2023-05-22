Funeral services announced for beloved East Texas student-athlete killed in crash a week before graduation

Visitation for Lance Modisette, 18, will be held Sunday, May 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.

LUFKIN, Texas — Funeral services have been scheduled for a beloved Lufkin High School student-athlete who was killed in a crash a week before he was set to graduate.

Modisette, a member of the Lufkin varsity baseball team, was killed Friday, May 19, in a crash near Nacogdoches after spending the afternoon with his teammates, Lufkin ISD said.

Nacogdoches County Constable Pct. 3 Roger Dudley says the two-vehicle crash occurred on US 259, just south of the FM 1087 intersection. Dudley says both vehicles left the roadway and crashed in the woods. At this time, it's unknown what other injuries occurred.

Modisette was also a proud member of the the "Thundering 13," the famous East Texas little league baseball team who won the Little League World Series United States Championship back in August 2017.