ATHENS, Texas — Athens Independent School District has announced funeral services for Christopher Bonilla, 13, have been scheduled.

Bonilla was killed on Friday, January 25, after a train collided with a school bus in Athens.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 1, in the Athens High School gymnasium. School for that day has been canceled.

All athletic events previously scheduled to be held at AHS on the day of the funeral will be rescheduled.

