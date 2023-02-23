Funeral services scheduled, memorial fund set up for beloved Henderson ISD student who passed away

Donations can be made at any Vera Bank location. For more information call (903) 658-3271.

HENDERSON, Texas — Funeral services have been scheduled and a memorial fund has been set up for a beloved Henderson ISD student who recently died.

According to HISD, junior basketball and track star Josh Simpson Henderson tragically passed away.

"He will be missed by his fellow teammates as well as friends, teachers and staff," HISD said.

Funeral services for Simpson will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at First Baptist Church, located at 207 West Main St. in Henderson. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, located at 1001 N. Van Buren St.

The Josh Simpson Memorial Fund has also been established to help cover the funeral costs.

Donations can be made at any Vera Bank location. For more information call (903) 658-3271.