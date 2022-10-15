Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

The 25-year-old died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, where he was driving to work late Tuesday night.

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday.

Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday.

The Richardson service will be held at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 South Floyd Road, at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral mass will follow a visitation, which begins at 10 a.m. Dallas Police Department honors will be rendered after the Wednesday service.

The El Paso service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 673 Old Hueco Tanks Road, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Arellano will be buried at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in El Paso.

Arellano, 25, died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, where he was driving to work late Tuesday night.

His vehicle was hit head-on, and Arellano later died at a hospital early Wednesday morning.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was hospitalized in the crash. She faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police announced Friday.

Police have said that Rebollar was driving south in the northbound lanes when she struck Arellano head-on. Arellano was driving to work his shift at the Northwest Patrol Division.

Police said the driver hit the front left side of the officer's SUV, forcing it to go into the right lane and get hit by a tractor-trailer. The SUV rolled several times before stopping on the right shoulder of Spur 408.