Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

Johnson's Furniture will open Nov. 1 at 1215 W. Loop 281, next door to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area.

"We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.

