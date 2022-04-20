Is the site of the East Texas State Fair in jeopardy?

With construction of the Rose Complex Center nearing completion, questions have been circulating of where the East Texas State Fair will be held

Construction of the Rose Complex Center has been underway for the past year following demolition of Harvey Hall.

John Sykes, President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, says the more than 100-year-old fair has outgrown its space.

"The long story is the fair needs to move," said Sykes.

Since 1912, the fair has been operating on the same property off of Front St. in Tyler - adjacent to other city attractions such as the Tyler Rose Garden and museum.

Once the city broke ground for the future Rose Complex Center, the fairgrounds lost nearly about six acres of land.

"It was stressful, no question about it. But in 2022, we believe our 2021 plan is going to work just fine." said Sykes.

In 2005, the Park of East Texas, which is responsible for operations of the annual State Fair, purchased a 240-acre property located between Highways 31 and 64.

The reason for the purchase was to formulate a plan to install the infrastructure supporting a new agri-tourism theme park that will also be home to future fairgrounds.

"The property itself is full of trees," Sykes said. "It is absolutely gorgeous. It still has plenty of wildlife and it is our goal to save it all."