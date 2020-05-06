LONGVIEW, Texas — The future of Luby’s in Longview is uncertain.

A notice on the cafeteria-style restaurant just off Loop 281 says it has been closed “”temporarily” since March 19 and advises customers to “stay well and see you soon!”

However, corporate headquarters in Houston reported Wednesday that the chain will sell its restaurant business and assets.

RELATED: Certain Luby's locations to remain open as company sells off assets

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.