WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The body of a Hawkins man was recovered from Lake Hawkins earlier this week after he ran from Wood County Sheriff's Office deputies, went into the lake and drowned.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden Derek Spitzer said deputies went to a Lake Hawkins boat house at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to interview Daniel Edward Phillips, 39, about a stolen vehicle.

Phillips ran from the deputies and went into the lake, where he began to struggle and went under, Spitzer said.

