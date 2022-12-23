Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

Wardens found them trapped in a duck blind during the cold front that blew in, the sheriff's office said.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.