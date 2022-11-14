Nacogdoches County game wardens searching for person who killed 2 bald eagles

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the party responsible for killing two bald eagles .

"Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case," authorities said. "All information is confidential and you never have to give your name."