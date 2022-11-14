East Texas game wardens seeking information on headless white-tailed deer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Game Wardens are asking for help Identifying an individual who is responsible for illegally dumping a white-tailed buck.
The deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311, near Crossroads, in Henderson County, on the evening of Nov. 11 or morning of Nov. 12.
Possible violations that could lead to citations or charges include:
- Head removed; waste of gain
- Illegal disposal
- When and where the deer was shot
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Operation Game Thief at 1-(800)-792-4263 or Game Warden Mark Anderson at (903) 907-2102.
