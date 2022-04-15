Gap is hiring at new chapter in Longview

“We’ve made great progress and remain on track to be fully operational in August,” said company representative Erin Clinch. Gap Inc. is the parent company of several retail brands, including Gap and Old Navy.

In February 2021, local leaders used words such as “game changer,” “historic” and “thrilling” to describe Gap’s decision to locate the 850,000-square-foot, $140 million facility in Longview. It’s located on 142 acres in the business park off Judson Road, south of FM 1844. As part of an incentive package agreement with the city, county and Longview Economic Development Corp., Gap will have an average of 255 full-time employees by later this year, ramping up to 500 by the end of 2023 and to 1,222 by 2026.