Silver Alert: Garland Police looking for 70 year old man with cognitive impairment

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Police Department is searching for Daniel Martinez-Gonzalez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Martinez-Gonzalez is described as White/Hispanic, 70 years old, 5’06 and 144 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hat with a yellow emblem, a blue mask, a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black Nike jogging pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a bright yellow envelope.
The senior citizen was last seen at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, March 19 at 5100 Block of Texoak Ave. in Dallas, Texas.
Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.