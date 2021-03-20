Silver Alert: Garland Police looking for 70 year old man with cognitive impairment

The senior citizen was last seen at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, March 19 at 5100 Block of Texoak Ave. in Dallas, Texas.

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Police Department is searching for Daniel Martinez-Gonzalez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Martinez-Gonzalez is described as White/Hispanic, 70 years old, 5’06 and 144 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a yellow emblem, a blue mask, a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black Nike jogging pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a bright yellow envelope.

The senior citizen was last seen at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, March 19 at 5100 Block of Texoak Ave. in Dallas, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.