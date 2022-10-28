Garrison officials searching for armed suspect on the run

GARRISON, Texas — Officials search for a suspect who escaped custody after he was arrested for a robbery in Garrison.
The suspect is a black male wearing a blue/white shirt with tan pants.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the suspect stole a vehicle and was arrested. He escaped from a patrol unit and is believed to be armed with a rifle.
Officials are pursuing him near the Garrison High School where he escaped on foot.
Garrison residents are warned to remove all keys from their vehicles and to lock their cars.
