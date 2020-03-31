Need a little something to chase the blues away right about now? You'll be OK because Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform live Wednesday only on CBS19!

The network announced the one-hour special, "Garth and Trisha Live!," airing at 8 p.m. The country power couple will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G.

The live CBS show comes a little more than a week after they crashed Facebook during a special concert. "Garth, did you break the internet?" were among several of the comments, USA TODAY noted.

"We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," said the couple in a news release.

