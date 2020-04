LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department shut down parts of East Marshall Avenue and Alpine Road after a gas leak.

According to the Longview News-Journal, the leak was reported at 2:54 p.m.

Longview Police say the intersection of East Marshall Avenue and Alpine Street is closed.

All traffic is being rerouted by police. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.