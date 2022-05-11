Crews working gas line explosion in Panola County

According to Harrison County ESD No. 4, U.S. 59 S. in has been closed off at the Farm-to-Market Road 2625 due to the incident.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Crews are responding to a gas line explosion in Panola County.

Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields says the explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Grand Bluff area and it is now under control. Deputies are waiting for the gas company to make repairs.

According to Harrison County ESD No. 4, U.S. 59 S. was closed off at the Farm-to-Market Road 2625 intersection due to the incident, but has since reopened. Sheriff Fields also says several homes were evacuated, but the evacuation has been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.