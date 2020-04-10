Evacuations underway in Polk County after natural gas explosion along Trinity River

The evacuations are happening near Highway 1127 as a precaution.

Evacuations are underway in Polk County near Highway 1127 after a natural gas pipeline exploded Sunday morning along the banks of the Trinity River.

The evacuations are serving as a precaution to keep residents safe. Officials said dry, natural gas is being released into the air and should evaporate.

The pipeline belongs to Kinder Morgan. The company said they have isolated and depressurized the pipeline segment and local emergency responders have secured the area.

"There were no injuries or fire, and the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified," said Kinder Morgan officials.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

Kinder Morgan said they are working with their customers on any potential impacts.

Kinder Morgan now has all the gas shut off. This is the view of the gas blowing from the edge of the banks of the... Posted by Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

First responders ask residents to please stay indoors and don't go looking for the scene of the explosion.

"We do not know how dangerous the situation is at this point," said the Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook. "Please again do not go sightseeing, this is at this point a serious situation with still much being unknowned."

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.