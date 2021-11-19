Crews working on gas line rupture in northeast Tyler

Tyler police say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious noise, which ended up being the rupture.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department is on scene of a gas line rupture in the northeast area of the city.

According to Tyler Police Department dispatch, the rupture occurred in the 2000 block of Duncan St., between N. Horn Ave. and Lex Ave.

Tyler police say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious noise, which ended up being the rupture.

Evacuations are underway for those living in the area.