Gas prices in Longview clear $4, break record

The cost of diesel fuel also broke a record Thursday for the Longview area with a per-gallon price of $4.894

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gas prices on Thursday set a new record for the Longview area, a ripple effect from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a ban on Russian oil imports in the United States.

AAA, the American Automobile Association, tracks gas prices across the country. The organization reported Thursday morning that the average gas price for unleaded fuel was $4.001 per gallon breaking a previous record set July 15, 2008, when it was 3.976 per gallon.

The cost of diesel fuel also broke a record Thursday for the Longview area with a per-gallon price of $4.894. The previous record was also set July 15, 2008, at $4.801 per gallon.