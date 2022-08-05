AAA: Gas prices in Tyler break record

Tyler's prices for unleaded gas are nearly 20 cents higher than they were a week ago.

TYLER, Texas — Gas prices in Tyler surpassed the highest recorded average on Sunday, according to AAA.

Prices on Sunday for unleaded gas at stations in Tyler averaged $3.979, the highest recorded average in Tyler. Diesel prices in the city broke a record too, hitting $5.180 Sunday.

Tyler's prices for unleaded gas are nearly 20 cents higher than they were a week ago, nearly 30 cents higher than a month ago and $1.28 higher than a year ago, AAA reports.

