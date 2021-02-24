Gaudy Me in Tyler closing in March after 30 years in business

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a story about the Bargain Box closing in Longview in October 2020.

According to a Facebook post, Gaudy Me in Tyler is calling it quits at the end of March after 30 years in business.

"Thank you for the best years of our lives, we deeply appreciate your loyalty and following," the post said. "Further markdowns, massive warehouse sales, ONE LAST CANTON THIS WEEK AND MORE! Please stay tuned, our next chapter to follow soon!"