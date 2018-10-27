TYLER — The Rose Comic Con is back for its 8th year in Tyler with 'Year of Anime,' on Saturday at Cindy's Event Center on Old Henderson Highway.

"We're focusing on all sorts of animation from the typical oriental style to classic cartoons," said George Jones, Rose Comic Con board member.

"Well we have a wide variety of movie and tv stars or voice acting stars," Jones said."We have some cosplay stars and we have a wide variety of authors."

Tickets for both days is $30, $20 for Saturday only and $15 for Sunday only. Kids 9 and under get in free with a paid adult.

"It's fun, it's family friendly and it is a magical experience that you can't find anywhere else."

The doors for the event open at 10 a.m.

© 2018 KYTX