TICKETS ON SALE SOON: George Strait, Willie Nelson, Randy Rogers Band to perform at Moody Center grand opening in Austin

The Moody Center will replace the Erwin Center as the hub for Texas Longhorns basketball.

Would you like to see three of the best country music acts to come out of the Lone Star State?

Make sure you set your alarm for Friday, Oct. 22, to score tickets to see George Strait, Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band perform live in Austin.

The trio will perform during the Moody Center's grand opening celebration on Friday, April 22, 2022.

To get presale access, you must subscribe to the Moody Center newsletter by Monday, Oct. 18, at 11:59 p.m. Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. - Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 p.m.