The Georgetown PD found out about the alleged relationship in late January.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Georgetown police officer and his wife have turned themselves in after authorities investigated a sexual relationship they allegedly had with a 17-year-old.

According to a press release from the City of Georgetown, police officer Samuel Tejeda and his wife, Ashley Tejeda, turned themselves in on Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. They were charged with "sexual performance by a child," a second-degree felony.

The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation involving the Georgetown Police Department and the Texas Rangers which started in late January.

According to the City, Georgetown PD learned on Jan. 26 that the 28-year-old officer and his wife were sexually involved with a child who was 17 years old. On Jan. 27, he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Two days later, authorities searched Tejeda's home, and on Feb. 2, warrants for the couple's arrest were issued. The investigation found that Tejeda knew the girl in a personal capacity and the alleged criminal conduct did not happen while Tejeda was serving in an official capacity as an officer.

No other information has been released in regard to the alleged crime.

Tejeda graduated from the police academy in January 2017, and worked as a reserve officer in Jarrell, Texas, before working for the Georgetown Police Department. He doesn't have any record of prior discipline with the police department.