German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes

Nearly two months after being rescued, the dogs have gained weight, their coats are filling out and their personalities are starting to show.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September.

Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept. 9.

The owners, James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60, both of Brazil, are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges in the case.

The dogs were found crammed in sheds with no air conditioning. Most were covered in bugs and feces and they all appeared "severely emaciated," documents said. They were stacked in small cages with no food or water.

Now, nearly two months later, they have gained weight. Putnam County Animal Care said their coats are filling out and their personalities are starting to show.

And, after the abuse they suffered, the shelter said the dogs are finally getting the chance to learn to be dogs.

At the time of the seizure, the shelter was already over capacity. It relied on rescue teams to help house the dogs and monetary donations to cover medical expenses.

Now the shelters are ready to start putting the dogs into foster homes, exploring foster-to-adopt and adoptions when the spay and neuter process is complete.

One of the rescues that stepped up to help was Lucky Pups Rescue, which recently posted on Facebook that the German shepherds and rottweiler it rescued are ready for their forever homes.

All foster applications sent to Putnam County Animal Care will be forwarded to the rescues that are caring for the individual dogs.