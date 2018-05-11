TYLER — Lights. Camera. Action!

A film festival dedicated to getting filmmakers to East Texas is gearing up to take place.

The Reel East Texas Film Festival begins with a kickoff party on Nov. 14 and screenings taking place Nov. 15-18 in Kilgore, Texas.

"The idea is to try to get as many different filmmakers to come and enjoy our area and enjoy Kilgore," Chip Hale, director of RETFF, said. "Then maybe try to get them to come back and make their next project here," he said.

The festival is now in its second year.

"We went from 55 films the first year to 105 this year," he said.

Films from all over the world will be shown at the festival.

For tickets or more information you may visit the festival's website.

