East Texas — With many kids on their way back into the classroom soon, immunizations for kids should be a top priority for any parent.

Many schools require everyone to have certain vaccines before the first day of school.

If your child is not up to date on their immunizations then they could be sent home on the first day.

If you are unsure of what shots your child might need, or need to find out if they are current, you can call your local physician or call your child's campus.

For parents who do not vaccinate their children, you must fill out paperwork that needs to be turned in before the start of the school year.

They have to request an exemption affidavit from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

It has to be filled out and notarized before being submitted to the school district.

Click here for more information on immunizations and what to do before the first day of shool.

