Getting good sleep makes vaccine more effective, experts say

As we head further into cold and flu season, it's important to know how to make sure your vaccine is working at its best.

TYLER, Texas — Who doesn’t love a good night's sleep?

Well, getting enough rest has many benefits, and according to a recent study by the International Journal of Behavior Medicine, it can also make your flu shot more effective.

Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge with the Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas says because of the way society and technology run, we are cutting down on hours of sleep.

In an interview with CNN, Matthew Walker, a sleep specialist at UC Berkley, explains why that's a problem.

"Insufficient sleep in the week before getting a flu shot can lead to the production of less than 50% of the normal antibody response — a reaction that would render the flu shot largely ineffective," Walker said.

Maybe you’re thinking “how can I get more sleep?” If you’ve got a job, maybe kids and a busy life to lead, it's all about proper planning.

“You want to get the kids to bed at 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. so that you can go to bed at 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.," Dr. Ghuge said.

The amount of sleep you should be getting depends on your age. If you’re an adult, try to get at least seven hours a night. If you can do eight, that's even better. If you’re a child, you’ll need at least 10 hours.

This is all helpful information to keep in mind as we inch closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, as sufficient sleep will be just as important then.