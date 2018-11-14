SMITH COUNTY — Even though East Texas winters are pretty mild, as you saw last night snow can come at any time. Whether it's a few snowflakes, ice on the road, or simply just below freezing, so many things can go wrong in the winter months when you get on the road.

We spoke with an auto expert at Stewart’s Donnybrook Automotive on how to keep your car safe on the road during the pesky winter months.

“Please don’t wait until the last minute. If you wait until a day like today to get your car checked every reputable car in town is loaded to the gills. We probably had this morning, the first hour we were open we had about thirty calls, car wont start, car won’t start, car won’t start,” Gary Stewart said.

While the auto shop had an influx of cars, Stewart said he noticed a common problem.

Cold weather and battery capacity

“Every one of them batteries. We already installed today over thirty batteries and it’s already one o’clock,” Stewart said.

Replace or refill all fluids

That’s not the only obstacle that can prevent your car from working properly in the winter months. Making sure this fluid tank is properly filled up, can save you from being stranded on the side of the road.

“If this is low that means this is low, and if this is low that means that is low and if the engine is low it runs hot,” Stewart said.

Inspect or replace your tires

While the engine, and battery can stop the wheels from turning. Living in East Texas, your tires are less likely to cut your trip short this holiday season, but a spare tire should be in your car at all times.

Pack an emergency kit

A proper check before you leave doesn't ensure you won’t encounter any problems on the road.

There are several items to keep in your car incase the worst happens.

A road flare, jack or lug wrench should be on hand no matter the weather. With the temperature dropping, Stewart says you won’t freeze in this weather but it still brings more risk.

“Just don’t get stuck when it’s this kind of weather because walking a couple miles in this weather you might get hurt,” Stewart said.

Items to include in your winter safety kit include:

Flashlight

Blanket, leather gloves and hat

Bag of kitty litter or sand (This can help if your tires get stuck in the snow or slush)

Ice scraper and brush.

Small shovel

Safe and leak-proof container of coolant

Snacks

