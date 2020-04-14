TYLER, Texas — Many people across the country are applying for unemployment benefits as the COVID-19 crisis continues plague the country.

The new CARES Act allows for Americans classified as “gig workers,” usually ineligible for unemployment benefits, to apply for assistance under the current circumstances of COVID-19. Unfortunately for gig workers, applying for those new benefits has not been a simple process.

Applying for unemployment in the state of Texas is straightforward. They have a tutorial on their website, applicants fill in their information and send in their application. For most people with a typical employment situation, it works fine.

However, for gig workers, like rideshare drivers, things have not been so simple.

A viewer recently brought a problem to CBS19’s attention: When they type in the rideshare company they work for, the site does not recognize them as a valid employer.

These problems are not just in Texas either. Gig workers nationwide are experiencing trouble taking advantage of these new benefits.

This could be due to the CARES Act only being a little over two weeks old and the state has not caught up with the changed.

CBS19 reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission and has not heard back.

For those who are one of those gig workers, even if the website does not work they are eligible for these benefits, but it might take some extra time to sort things out.