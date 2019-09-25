GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer City Council passed a ordinance Tuesday officially banning abortions.

The move comes one day after Tenaha also approved an ordinance to ban abortions.

The city council voted 4-1 with two council members absent from the meeting. The ordinance also declared Gilmer a 'Sanctuary City for the Unborn.'

Unlike previous ordinances, Gilmer's ordinance does not ban the Morning-After pill.

The ordinance was pushed by the organization Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, who are advocating for municipalities to ban abortions within their limits.

Gilmer is the sixth Texas city that has passed an ordinance banning abortion, joining Waskom, Omaha, Naples, Joaquin and Tenaha.