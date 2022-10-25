Gilmer Starplex owner hopes to rebuild after devastating fire

"My daughter from Fort Worth actually called me and asked me if the skating rink was on fire," said John Allen who said he received that phone call at home.

GILMER, Texas — Another cherished building in East Texas was heavily damaged by a fire last Monday night.

Multiple firefighters where able to extinguish the flames at the Gilmer Starplex. A community loved roller skating rink that was built in 1964, and was renovated in 2017 by current owner John Allen.

"My daughter from Fort Worth actually called me and asked me if the skating rink was on fire," said Allen who said he received that phone call at home.

Soon after, a manager at Gilmer Starplex called him and they both arrived to firefighters battling the flames.

In a Facebook post by Gilmer Fire-Rescue they said one firefighter named Phillip was headed towards an accident when he spotted flames coming from the north side of the building.

"I'm very much appreciate the observance," Allen said. "The firefighters did a heck of a job in preserving as much as they could."

Allen says the damage is extensive and he’s filed an insurance claim. His main hope is preserving the roller rink floor which he said is a big part of the old building.

"If we can do that, that's gonna make the restoration a lot easier and a lot less expensive," Allen said.

Gilmer Fire-Rescue and Allen said this building has been a part of the community for a long time. Allen hopes the Gilmer Starplex will continue being part of Gilmer's entertainment.

"I appreciate the support from the community and everybody that's reached out to us," Allen said. "As it stands right now, we are definitely going to rebuild and come back bigger and stronger than ever."