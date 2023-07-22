Gilmer celebrating 'square roots' for its 175th birthday

Gilmer history buffs are going back to square one Aug. 19 to celebrate the town’s 175th birthday, and residents are encouraged to be there or be square.

Bill Starnes and fellow community members are teaming up to tell the history of the Upshur County city and its downtown square, which was formed when individual town lots were sold in 1848. The event is titled “The 175th Anniversary of Gilmer: The Square Roots of Gilmer.”

“We’re going to be talking about what lots sold on that day and how they developed,” Starnes said. “We’re only shooting for the first 25 years or so, give or take, on the history of the buildings, and we’ll also follow up on some of the buildings that are more prominent.”