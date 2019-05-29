GILMER, Texas — Gilmer council members voted to purchase police equipment at a City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The purchase of body cameras will come from the police department auctioning off seized weapons.

"So what I'm wanting to do is use part of that money to go back and buy 10 more bodycams and a new docking station to update our body cameras," Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case said.

The council also approved the selling and subsequent purchase of rifles for the department.

Chief Case says the current weapons have been in the department for decades.

"We currently have 4 shotguns. I've worked for the city for 23 years and we've had them for at least 23 years," Chief Case said.

The final item involving the police department is purchasing a new vehicle. A new vehicle was not slated to be purchased until the next fiscal year for the city, but according to the police chief purchasing it this year would save the city close to $10,000.

That vehicle will be purchased using the City's contingency funds.

According to the City Manager money is currently tight in the city.

"After we pay our debt, after we do our debt service there's not enough property tax leftover to even pay for our police department, so we don't have enough money to do street maintenance," Greg Hutson said.