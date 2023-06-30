86th East Texas Yamboree Queen announced in Gilmer

Addison Young is part of the fifth generation of Youngs in her family to live in Gilmer.

The 86th East Texas Yamboree Queen was announced in Gilmer Friday evening.

The city of Gilmer hosts a four-day event celebrating yams called the East Texas Yamboree. This event is held yearly in October and brings thousands of tourists.

Addison Jayne Young is the new East Texas Yamboree Queen and represents the Bluebonnet Literary Club.

Addison is a fifth generation in her family to live in Gilmer. She is the daughter of Marty and Megan Young. Addison's grandparents include the late Jimmy and Eilene Young and Dr. Glenn and Jane Hickey. She is related to former Yamboree Queens Natalie (Young) Gandy (58th) and Audrey Nolan (82nd).

Addison is ranked top 5% at Harmony High School. She is involved in a number of organizations such as National Honor Society, Student Council, Harmony Future Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Varsity Volleyball and Track.

She is also a Universal Cheerleading Association All-American, Co-Head Varsity Cheerleader, former pageant dancer, and queen’s court attendant.

Addison plans to atten the attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Veterinary Medicine while cheering.