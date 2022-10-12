Upshur County Sheriff's Office investigating after school bus driver finds dead body on side of road

Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the driver discovered the dead person on the side of the road while taking students home from school.

GILMER, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead man was found on the side of the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb confirmed a man was found on Lavender Road and a justice of the peace has ordered an autopsy.

Webb said further information is not yet available.