DPS was called out to a hit and run involving a Gilmer ISD school bus Tuesday night.

The bus number involved was bus 17 and was occupied by 15 female students who were returning from Emory to Gilmer from a volleyball game.

Bus 17 was traveling east on State Highway 154 when a vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and traveled into the east bound lane and struck the bus causing left quarter panel damage.

The vehicle continued west on SH 154 and never stopped.

There were no injuries during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

