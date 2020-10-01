GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Independent School District has announced head football coach Matt Turner is retiring.

A press release from superintendent Rick Albritton says he and the school board thank him for his 17 years of service at Gilmer ISD.

Coach Turner lead the Buckeyes football program and athletic department for the past five years following Jeff Traylor's departure.

RELATED: Robert E. Lee head coach Kurt Traylor to join brother's staff at UT San Antonio

RELATED: IT'S OFFICIAL: Jeff Traylor signs 5-year deal to become head football coach at UT San Antonio

Coach Turner has been in education for 38 years. He began serving children in Marked Tree, Arkansas, and has served in three Texas Schools during his career: Marshall ISD, Jacksonville ISD and Gilmer ISD.

During his coaching career, he has helped lead four football teams to state titles and one track team to a state championship.

"Coach Turner has a passion for building young men into men of character," Albritton said. "He has guided and molded countless children and coaches during his service. Coach Turner’s foundation of that guidance is an open demonstration of his faith in Christ. We wish him the best as he begins this new phase of his life."

Coach Turner was named CBS19's Whataburger Coach of the Week in October 2019.

RELATED: Whataburger Coach of the Week: Matt Turner