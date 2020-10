The district's last day of off-campus instruction will be Oct. 13, according to a letter sent to parents.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD is the latest and largest Longview-area school district to end remote learning.

Texas school districts can choose to offer remote learning options to students who wish to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.