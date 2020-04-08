Gilmer ISD temporarily cancels band practice after student tests positive for COVID-19

Campus custodians are cleaning all affected areas on campus so students can return safely Thursday.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer High School band practice was canceled Monday and Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents from Band Director Eric Gray.

Campus custodians are cleaning all affected areas on campus so students can return safely Thursday, he said in the letter.

The student tested positive on July 30 but was not at band practice that day. The student was on campus July 28 but did not have any symptoms at that time, he said.