Gilmer ISD to start Thanksgiving break early due to COVID-19

School will resume after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.
Credit: Gilmer ISD

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD has decided to extend their Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19.

The district says this extension will allow them to deep clean the facilities and provide a longer separation time as cases in East Texas increase. 

Thursday, Nov. 19, students at the Jr. high and high school will be released at 12 p.m., and elementary and intermediate students at 1 p.m. 

Thursday and Friday of this week will be used as staff workdays.

School will resume after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30. 

