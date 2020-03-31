GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer has now issued a local disaster declaration in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19 inside its city limits.

Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall signed the declaration today, according to the document. Its wording falls in line with disaster declarations issued, and in many cases extended, by a growing number of municipalities and counties as the new coronavirus spreads in Northeast Texas.

The disaster declaration and public health emergency says it is in response to a case within Gilmer confirmed on Sunday and one confirmed in Upshur County on March 20.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

