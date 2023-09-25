Gilmer man charged with intoxication manslaughter after wreck kills Longview woman, injures man in Wood County

According to officials, troopers determined that Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr. was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault after a wreck last week in Wood County killed one of his passengers and injured another.

Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr., 24, of Gilmer, was traveling east on State Highway 154 about 13 miles west of Gilmer on Sept. 18 when he failed to drive in a single lane and veered off the roadway to the north and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said his passenger Diana M. Valenzuela, 34, of Longview, was pronounced dead at a local hospital and another passenger, Diovanni S. Cisneros, 25, of Longview, was treated at a hospital for incapacitating injuries. Guerrero had non-incapacitating injuries.

According to officials, troopers determined that Guerrero was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was booked into the Wood County Jail on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges and released the next day.