Gilmer man dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

The crash remains under investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Upshur County.

Around 6:45 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Rd., approximately three miles south of Gilmer.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on Apricot Rd. at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve.

DPS says the driver, identified as Carson Glen Barber, 20, of Gilmer, overcorrected to the left and entered a wooded area on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree causing Barber, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to be ejected.

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Gilmer funeral home.

According to Gilmer High School principal Brian Bowman, Barber was a 2020 graduate of GHS.

"We lost a Class of 2020 Buckeye this morning," Bowman said in a tatement. "Heartbroken for such an amazing young man. Hard worker, over achiever, respectful, great student. Carson Barber exemplified what being a Gilmer Buckeye is. A true leader on and off the field. Prayers and love to his family and friends."

