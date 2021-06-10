Gilmer man dies after tree falls on truck while driving

Bradley Scott Hefner, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to a wreck on Bobwhite Rd., about seven miles east of Gilmer.

The preliminary crash report indicates that the driver of a truck, identified as Bradley Scott Hefner, 59, of Gilmer, was traveling southeast on Bobwhite Rd. when a tree fell across the roadway and onto the vehicle.