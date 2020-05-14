GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old Gilmer man has been arrested on a warrant that charged him with being intoxicated while driving and seriously injuring another driver, according to a report.

Addison Hayden Reynolds was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond with conditions, on a warrant from the 188th District Court for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, jail records show. He was arrested May 8.

Reynolds’ arrest stems from an investigation by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper into a crash that occurred about 4:35 p.m. Feb. 18 on Texas 135 near the 278 milepost, the report said.

