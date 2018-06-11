UPSHUR COUNTY — A Gilmer will spend the next 25 years in prison after being convicted of multiple felonies in Texas.

Randy Lee Rodenberg, 35, pleaded guilty to his latest charge stemming from an incident in April.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Offfice, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of marijuana being grown at Rodenberg's home. When the deputies arrived, they smelled marijuana and confronted Rodenberg's wife in the front lawn.

She told them she was living at the house with Rodenberg and two small children. She said she did not know of marijuana being grown inside the home, but told investigators whe would Rodenberg home. However, she refused to give consent to allow the deputies to investigate the home.

One of the deputies obtained a search warrant and they found marijuana plants growing inside. The deputies seized the following from the warrant:

12 marijuana plants

4 bottles of prescription medication perscribed to people not living at the residence

marijuana pipe

marijuana grinder

binder with growing instructions for marijuana

grow lights

tent frame

filter

blower

metallic cloth tend

bags of fertilizer

liquid fertilizer bottles

two drug test kits

12 boxes of .22 caliber cartridges

KSA LLC .22 caliber bolt action rifle

Mossberg Plinkster .22 caliber rifle

Rodenberg, who had previously been convicted of more than two felonies before, plead guilty to unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a habitual offender.

© 2018 KYTX